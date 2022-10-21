JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

CAT stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

