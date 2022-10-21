JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.07. 9,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.13 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

