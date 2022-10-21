Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

