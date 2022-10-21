Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $50.08 during midday trading on Friday. 4,463,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

