Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

