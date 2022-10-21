Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.