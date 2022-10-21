Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

LON JUP traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 98.60 ($1.19). 1,369,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £545.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.86. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.26).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15). In other news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

