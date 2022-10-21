KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

