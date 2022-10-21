Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €735.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €735.00 ($750.00) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Price Performance

Kering stock opened at €469.60 ($479.18) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €499.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €505.53.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

