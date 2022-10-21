KeyCorp Comments on Edison International’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Edison International Trading Down 3.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 139.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.