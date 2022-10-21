KickToken (KICK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163,172.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $821,424.70 and approximately $163,172.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,003.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00046257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005191 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,715,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,715,682 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,715,682.95670944. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00671279 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $167,396.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

