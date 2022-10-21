Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.75 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.97.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$14.86 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$24.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

