Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,677,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,176,000 after buying an additional 1,024,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.