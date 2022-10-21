Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,677,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,176,000 after buying an additional 1,024,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

