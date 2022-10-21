Kinetik Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

KNTK opened at $34.68 on Friday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.78.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at $105,714,305.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,888,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,714,305.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

