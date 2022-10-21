Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 12,728 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

