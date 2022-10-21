Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 934,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737,644. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

