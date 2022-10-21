Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. 36,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

