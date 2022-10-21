Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 17,158 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Northern Trust worth $53,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 31,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.