Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,154 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 366,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

