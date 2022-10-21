Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,350 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of General Motors worth $77,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 247,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.