Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.25. 42,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

