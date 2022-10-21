Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.11 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,363 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 938,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,979,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

