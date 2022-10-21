Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 193,713 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,713 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of Gildan Activewear worth $68,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $31,558,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,042,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,257 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 178,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

GIL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

