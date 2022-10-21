Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,527,000. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.16. 24,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

