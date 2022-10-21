Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a report on Monday.

Krones Stock Performance

KRN opened at €93.90 ($95.82) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.54 and its 200-day moving average is €81.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

