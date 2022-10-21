Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Stock Price Down 25%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

