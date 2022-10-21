Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $355.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.01. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 147,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

