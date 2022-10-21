LCX Achieves Market Cap of $38.48 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $38.48 million and $546,809.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

