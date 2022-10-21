Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 14,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $28.62.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.