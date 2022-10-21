Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,267. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

