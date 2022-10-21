Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00008039 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $39.43 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,420,209 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

