Lido DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.06 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $33.15 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,924,370 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

