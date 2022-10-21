Litecoin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $368.80 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $51.58 or 0.00268914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021309 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001382 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003702 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016935 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,437,394 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
