Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE LAD opened at $183.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $181.63 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.83.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

