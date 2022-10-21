Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

LYV opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.