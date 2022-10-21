Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LYV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.64.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %
LYV opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75.
Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment
In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
