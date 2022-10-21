Loop Capital Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.37.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NWSA stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. News has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in News by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.