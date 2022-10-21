Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $851,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.47. 69,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,081. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

