LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €845.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €840.00 ($857.14) to €845.00 ($862.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $768.57.

LVMUY stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

