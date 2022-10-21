Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.