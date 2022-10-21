Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. 18,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,566. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

