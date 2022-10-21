Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 3,454 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,936. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.