Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.60.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 18,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,913. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

