Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.23. 26,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.85. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

