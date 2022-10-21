Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.75. 15,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.