Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 348,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,351,642. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.