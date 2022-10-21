Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 3,001 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.12. 107,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,816. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

