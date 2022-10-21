ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $75.94 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

