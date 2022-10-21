Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.38 ($2.12).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.9 %

LON:MKS traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 101.40 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,680. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 676.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

