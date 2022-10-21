Marty Rendall Acquires 2,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,520.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Marty Rendall bought 2,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

