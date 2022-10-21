Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 960 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $40.78. 122,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

